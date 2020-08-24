Wisconsin lawmakers, community leaders, athletes react to shooting of Jacob Blake

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers, community leaders and athletes are reacting to the officer-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

Video of the shooting is circulating online and shows Blake being shot in the back while trying to get inside an SUV. News 3 Now has not verified the video and the Kenosha Police Department has not released any video of the incident.

Blake is alive. He was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital Sunday night.

The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is lead the investigation into the shooting.

The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in a shooting by police.

The shooting has sparked protests in Kenosha and Madison. The National Guard has been deployed to help local authorities in Kenosha with the unrest.

Wisconsin politicians issued statements regarding the shooting and investigation.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said on Sunday. Evers has also called for the Wisconsin Legislature to meet in a special session at the end of the month to take up a package of police accountability and transparency.

“Like many in Wisconsin, I watched the events in Kenosha unfold last night and was disturbed by the video of the officer-involved shooting,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said. Vos also proposed creating a Speaker’s task force focusing on on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety, and police policies and standards.

“The video from Kenosha of a Black man being shot is terrifying to watch and we need a full and independent investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to get all the facts about this police shooting. As we pray for Jacob Blake to live, let peaceful protests lead the way to the answers we seek, and justice,” U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said.

“I support a full and thorough investigation into the events leading up to yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. While emotions are understandably running high in the Kenosha community and elsewhere, I urge any demonstrators to remain peaceful and give our justice system the opportunity to work,” U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said.

Brutality like this towards Black people is a reoccurring event in our country. No matter how complicated systemic racism is, a representative government has a responsibility to do everything in its power to address the forces that disproportionately impact Black lives,” Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said.

“We need the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct a thorough, independent, exhaustive investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. We must support each other and our Kenosha community, and we cannot allow violence and destruction,” said U.S. Representative Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, said.

“I hope for a full recovery for the man fighting for his life. He and his family are in my thoughts, as is the entire Kenosha community,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also addressed the shooting.

“These shots pierce the soul of our nation,” Joe Biden said in a statement. “Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism.”

Madison and Dane County leaders commented on the shooting.

The pattern of excessive use of force by law enforcement against the Black community across our country must stop. I join those across the state who are demanding change, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said in a statement.

Professional athletes are also addressing the shooting.

“We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community,” the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team said in a statement.

“Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims. We will work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist.”

Green Bay Packer quarter back, Aaron Rodgers, was asked about the shooting on Monday during an online press conference.

“There is a systemic problem and until the problem is fixed this is going to be an all-to-common sighting in this country,” Rodgers told members of the media. “It’s something where you, as a non police officer,I think a lot of us, the natural question is when is lethal force necessary. And again, I think that goes to a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at some point.”