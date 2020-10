Wisconsin police shooting protest ends with chaotic arrest

Associated Press by Associated Press

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Police in Wisconsin arrested a bicyclist after a physical struggle during another night of protests over a prosecutor’s decision not to charge an officer who fatally shot a Black teen in February.

Police in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa blocked residential streets Tuesday night and redirected a caravan of cars and a small group of protesters while announcing the gathering was an unlawful assembly. Video posted on social media shows officers struggling to arrest a bicyclist who had approached them.

The protest was the latest in a string of demonstrations since a prosecutor cleared Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who also is Black, in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

