Wisconsin police shoot homicide suspect in Goodman

Associated Press by Associated Press

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

Madison, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says police in Goodman, Wisconsin shot and killed a man suspected of homicide after he pointed a firearm at officers.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening responded to a call for a possible homicide in Goodman, located in the northwestern part of the state.

The Department of Justice says that when police arrived at the home, they found a dead man and a suspect, who fled in a vehicle.

The officers followed the man before he stopped, exited the car and pointed a firearm at police.

The officers shot the man, and he died of injuries at the scene.

