Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Associated Press by Associated Press

RACINE, Wis. — A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.

Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire. WITI-TV reports Radke was first to arrive at the house.

He kicked in a side door, found a dog named Deezel on the couch and got the dog outside. Firefighters found another dog, Fido, under a bed and got that dog outside.

No one was hurt.

