Wisconsin picks up another Big Ten win, beat Illinois 70-62

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers made Sunday all the more memorable with a win on the same day the program celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

Wisconsin downed Illinois 70-62 behind 17 points from Brooke Schramek.

Up next, the Badgers head to Maryland to face the 17th ranked Terrapins on Wednesday night. Tip-off set for 5 p.m.

