Wisconsin Partnership Program supports efforts to improve black maternal and infant health

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health announced eight awards Monday for organizations supporting black mothers and babies.

The awards, totaling $1.2 million, were given to projects aiming to expand doula services, support mothers recently released from incarceration, and promote the health of fathers.

“The Wisconsin Partnership Program is committed to supporting efforts to reduce health inequities and improve Black maternal and infant health outcomes,” Partnership chair Dr. Amy Kind said in a statement Monday. “We look forward to working with these community partners and supporting the exciting array of approaches they have proposed.”

Each of the eight grants was awarded for a maximum of $150,000 for up to two years.

Among the organizations awarded was The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and the Rock County Health Department.

