Wisconsin panel to give final approval on absentee ballots

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is scheduled to give final approval to a mailing that will put absentee ballot application forms in the hands of 2.7 million registered voters ahead of the November presidential election.

The commission previously voted unanimously in favor of sending the mailing to about 80% of registered voters. But they have not yet approved the letter that will accompany it. That was up for a vote Wednesday.

The commission was also to consider a request to enact a rule prohibiting the practice of ballot harvesting.

That is the process by which outside groups help to return large numbers of absentee ballots.

