Wisconsin organization spreads teen dating violence awareness

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. — ‘Dare 2 Know Wisconsin’ is spreading awareness of teen dating violence by hosting their annual Teen Summit Event.

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Although the month has come to a quick end, the discussion on dating violence has not.

From February 28 to March 2, the organization ‘Dare 2 Know Wisconsin’ is hosting their Teen Summit event. Virtual events with guest speakers and workshops will occur to educate the community and bring people together.

According to Cia Siab Vang, Dare 2 Know outreach specialist, the organization focuses their efforts on teen dating violence awareness but this month they are amplifying their work.

“Our goal is to have youth from all over Wisconsin to join the effort of preventing and ending teen violence,” Vang said.

The organization hopes to encourage people to get engaged in talking about these topics to spread healthy relationships.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their Facebook, Instagram or website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.