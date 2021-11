Wisconsin opens season with 81-58 win

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team opened the season with an 81-58 win over St. Francis Brooklyn.

The Badgers were led by Johnny Davis who scored 15 points, followed by Chucky Hepburn (13) and Steven Crowl (11).

Wisconsin returns to action on Friday to host Green Bay. Tip-off set for 7 p.m.

