Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

Associated Press by Associated Press

Dawn Villella FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources officials pushed back Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, against Republican legislators seeking to implement a wolf season immediately, saying a hunt is already scheduled for November and they need time to gather input and set quotas.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials have opened an abbreviated wolf season.

The hunt got underway Monday across six management zones and is slated to run through Sunday. The kill limit is 200 animals, which means some zones could close early as hunters near the limit.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list in January, returning management to the states.

Wisconsin law requires wildlife officials hold a wolf hunt between November and February.

The Department of Natural Resources had planned to open the season in November, but Kansas-based hunting advocacy group Hunter Nation won a court order forcing the DNR to open the season this month.

