Wisconsin now has 72 confirmed coronavirus cases, experts seeing evidence of community spread

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the state now has 72 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,038 negative tests. This includes 19 cases in Dane County.

So far, only one of the 72 patients has recovered.

In Tuesday’s media briefing, experts said there is evidence of community spread in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties. That means patients who are testing positive have not had exposure to someone else who tested positive and they haven’t recently traveled to an area with community transmission.

Gov. Tony Evers is ordering a statewide moratorium on events with 10 or more people effective today at 5 p.m. Transportation, childcare and long-term care facilities are some of the places exempt from the order.

Evers also said bars throughout the state will be closed at 5 p.m. today. Restaurants will only be able to provide food through take-out or delivery services.

Although the governor’s office expects residents to follow this new moratorium, a representative said local police departments will be enforcing it. Penalties would be a $250 fine or imprisonment for 30 days.

Evers has also expanded the statewide school closure order until further notice. The order originally said until at least April 6.

