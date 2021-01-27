‘Wisconsin needs more science and less politics’: Parisi says Dane County mask order stands following state Senate vote

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county’s mask order will stand despite the state Senate’s vote to overturn Wisconsin’s mask mandate.

Parisi issued a statement Tuesday in response to the resolution, which will be sent to the state Assembly.

“After thousands of deaths, families living in sheer terror of losing loved ones, and mounting uncertainty over long term health consequences we may not know the full effect of for years, Wisconsin needs more science and less politics,” Parisi said.

Parisi said masks are an effective tool for slowing the virus and that Tuesday’s vote will “sow confusion, perpetuate illness and result in more needless suffering.

“As new, more contagious variants of the virus emerge we have a decision to make as a state and nation; are we going to come together and do what science says can help wind this pandemic down or continue to deny even the most basic facts to make baseless points?”

According to Parisi, Dane County’s mask order will remain in effect no matter what decision the state Legislature makes.

“We will keep trying to keep a lid on the horrors of this pandemic, and spare as many families as we can the painful realities that can come from contracting COVID-19,” Parisi said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.