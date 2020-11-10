‘Wisconsin needs a COVID-19 break’: Parisi calls for statewide action as Dane Co. hospitalizations climb

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is calling on Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature to enact statewide public health orders to give the state the chance at reducing coronavirus cases.

“Wisconsin needs a Covid-19 break,” Parisi said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “Taking Dane County’s orders and implementing them across Wisconsin would dramatically reduce case spread that right now is frankly out of control due to state inaction.”

Parisi’s call for action came as hospitalizations in Dane County continued to climb. As of Tuesday afternoon, 156 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has continued to steadily climb in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Evers is scheduled to deliver remarks regarding the coronavirus to the state shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. It’s unclear what specifically Evers plans to say in his remarks.

