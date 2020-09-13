Wisconsin nears 90K coronavirus cases as 7-day average for positivity rate continues to climb

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is quickly nearing 90,000 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to state and county health officials.

New numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county health departments on Sunday brought the state’s lifetime total number of cases to 89,194*. That’s an increase of 1,540 new cases, which is just six cases shy of the record for the most cases in a single day. The current record was set on Thursday.

Health officials also confirmed one additional death since Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,212 people.

Sunday also saw a major spike in the positivity rate for new coronavirus tests in the state. Of the 7,735 tests results processed Sunday, roughly 20.5% of them came back positive.

Wisconsin’s seven-day average for positivity rate is also steadily increasing. It reached 14.1% on Sunday.

