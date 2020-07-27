Wisconsin nears 50K cases of COVID-19 as positive percentage of new tests drops to 8.5%

MADISON, Wis. — With hundreds of new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, Wisconsin is approaching a lifetime total of 50,000 cases.

In the past 24 hours, state and county health officials recorded 729* new cases, which is a considerable drop from Sunday’s 957. To date, there have been 49,556 confirmed cases statewide.

Testing in Wisconsin has steadily decreased over the past few days, with 6,946 people tested since Sunday afternoon. Out of those results, the state Department of Health Services said the positive percentage of new tests slightly dropped from 9.6% to 8.5%.

DHS said 9,873 cases are active, including 880 in Dane County. DHS has also added a new page to its website which contains more information on contact tracing.

There were 26 new hospitalizations Monday, but Wisconsin still has 21% of its 11,190 hospital beds available. Four more people have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 896.

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health has urged the public to take caution when sharing information about COVID-19, as social media contains many myths and research is abundant.

The pandemic has made the upcoming fall season an uncertain one for high school and college sports. In the case of Edgewood College, all athletic competitions through the end of the year have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.