Wisconsin native leaders discuss heritage with students

MADISON, Wis. — Ada Deer, the first woman to head the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, spoke with students at Franklin Elementary School in Madison on Wednesday as part of Native American Heritage Month.

Deer is also the first Native American woman from Wisconsin to run for Congress.

During her visit, she shared stories and lessons her ancestors left behind.

She said learning history accurately now will help kids become more compassionate and understanding adults.

“We all want the people in this country to respect each other no matter what their backgrounds are, to appreciate the history and the culture and contributions of everyone to this country,” she said.

Deer stresses we should celebrate Native American contributions regularly, not just during Native American Heritage Month, which runs through November.

