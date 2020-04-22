Wisconsin National Guard will not help with planned protest to reopen Wisconsin economy

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin National Guard will not be present during a planned protest to reopen the state’s economy and end the Safer at Home order.

Major General Paul Knapp of the National Guard addressed reporters during a virtual conference call Wednesday afternoon. He says currently, 1,000 National Guard members are assisting in the state’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Knapp says of the guardsmen who helped serve during Wisconsin’s primary election, only one has required Coronavirus testing and has tested negative.

Knapp says only one alternate care site is planned to open in the state – in Milwaukee. While Madison’s Alliant Energy Center had been discussed to also assist, Knapp says those plans are still in the discussion phase.

