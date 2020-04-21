Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized to create more mobile testing site capacity

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Wisconsin National Guard Photo by Spc. Emma Anderson Wisconsin National Guard soldiers collect specimens from a citizen at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center in Milwaukee.

MADISON, Wis. — Approximately 225 additional Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized Sunday to establish additional specimen collection teams to support Wisconsin’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services asked the Wisconsin National Guard to provide addition collection and COVID-19 mobile testing site capacities.

The guard’s team will support DHS and local health departments. DHS is working with the local health department and local communities to ensure testing plans and procedures are explained to local residents.

“We must increase the number of people getting COVID-19 tests so we are able to do the contact tracing and safe isolation that is necessary to stop the spread,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Our work with the National Guard throughout this pandemic has set us up to launch these mobile testing sites and strategically deploy Guard assets to stop outbreaks.”

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will staff the mobile testing sites and conduct the specimen collections. There are three teams established that have been active in establishing mobile testing sites. Other groups have transported collected specimens to state labs for analysis.

More than 700 Wisconsin National Guard troops have mobilized to support the state’s response to COVID-19.

