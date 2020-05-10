Wisconsin National Guard staffs COVID-19 test results call center

Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — More than 30 soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are working to staff a COVID-19 testing call center to provide Wisconsinites with their test results as soon as they come in.

The guard members are working the call centers to help share test results with patients after the results come in from state labs.

Members of the National Guard received training to make sure each patient’s personal medical information stays protected, according to a news release.

“We have all gone through our HIPAA certification.” said Sgt. Bailey Rockney, normally a fire direction specialist with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and one of the Airmen staffing the call center. “It’s important because we all have a right to privacy. Regardless of what’s happening in the world that should still be respected.”

The troops started staffing the call centers on April 22 due to the state’s increase in testing capacity, the release said.

Officials said test results can take three to five days to arrive.

