Wisconsin National Guard sets up mobile testing site to test seniors at Sunny Ridge Nursing Center

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A team with the Wisconsin National Guard established a mobile testing site at a senior living facility in Sheboygan on Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the mobile site was staffed by 30 National Guard members. Officials said the testing site was established outside of the Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center because officials had identified an outbreak within the past week.

“Testing like this is prioritized from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and really what we’re trying to do is stop further spread of outbreaks of CVOID-19 within this facility,” Libby Jacobs, with the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services, said. “Having testing of both staff and residents will help us quantify and reduce further spread of COVID-19 in both the staff, residents, and within the community.”

Roughly 350 Wisconsin National Guard members were mobilized when Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on March 12. According to the release, some of the troops trained to establish testing sites over a two-week period.

Before entering the facility to take samples from the residents, the troops set up a drive-thru testing site to receive samples from staff members who work at Sunny Ridge, according to the release.

The team that set up the testing site included soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Whitewater-based 457th Chemical Company, the Waukesha-based 135th Medical Company, and the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, the release said.

