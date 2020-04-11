Wisconsin National Guard provides support behind the scenes

Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ard courtesy Wisconsin National Guard

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin National Guard members are working behind the scenes to provide critical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, roughly 25 soldiers provide assistance to the Wisconsin Department of Health by sorting personal protective equipment to repackage and distribute throughout the state.

Officials said the National Guard members started their work last month.

“We are providing protective equipment for those in the state who need it most,” said Spc. Nathan Walsh, an ammunition specialist assigned to Janesville, Wisconsin’s Company A, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion. “This includes law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders. They’re out there, interacting with people every day, so they need the medical equipment that were distributing to them so they can be safe.”

Approximately 400 citizen soldiers and airmen are currently on active duty to support the state.

The Wisconsin National Guard has also provided support to help staff run self-isolation facilities in Madison and Milwaukee.

“Not only are we taking care of the citizens of Wisconsin, but we are taking care of our citizen-Soldiers and I feel we are making a great impact,” said Lt. Col Jessica Yogerst Sullivan, a Waupun, Wisconsin resident and member of the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin.

