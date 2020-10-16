Wisconsin National Guard mobilizing Cyber Protection Team for deployment

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — More than 20 soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard’s Cyber Protection Team will mobilize this fall to federal service.

According to a news release, the Madison-based unit will deploy to Fort Meade, Maryland, for about a year as part of a mobilization in support of U.S. Cyber Command and Cyber National Mission Force requirements.

The release said this is the unit’s first deployment since forming in late 2015.

Right now, officials said the Guard is continuing its largest domestic mobilization in history with soldiers mobilized at coronavirus testing sites, self-isolation facilities and warehouses for shipments of personal protective equipment. Soldiers have also worked as poll workers in three separate elections during statewide staffing shortages, according to the release.

