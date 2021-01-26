Wisconsin National Guard members return home after inauguration mission

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

J. Scott Applewhite National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump.

MADISON, Wis. — More than 550 members of the Wisconsin National Guard are now back home after helping keep the peace at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Wisconsin National Guard says the servicemembers arrived safely back home on January 22nd and 23rd after completing their mission to provide extra security for the inauguration. The troops were bused back to the Badger State after about a week on duty, according to the Guard.

The troops were among 25,000 from all 50 states and 4 U.S. territories to assist with safety efforts last week. Members of the Joint Task Force Wisconsin helped form a perimeter on the northeast side of the building, according to the Guard. Several members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation stopped to visit with the troops during their mission.

While some stories have circulated online about Guard members having to sleep in garages while in Washington, D.C., the Wisconsin National Guard says all of its members were put up in hotels while off duty and had hot meals catered.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.