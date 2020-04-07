Wisconsin National Guard members help set up voluntary isolation site in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Wisconsin National Guard are helping to staff a voluntary self-isolation facility for Milwaukee’s homeless population.

According to a news release, 25 Wisconsin National Guard members are continuing to support the isolation facility for Milwaukee’s homeless population. The facility was established at Clare Hall on the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary grounds. Officials said the facility is part of the Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center.

A group of National Guard members helped set up the facility on March 30. Over the course of several hours, soldiers assembled donated furniture and prepared rooms for occupants who arrived later that week.

“Being able to help in the community is why a lot of people joined,” Spc. Braydon Budz, a Soldier with the Medford, Wisconsin-based 273rd Engineer Company, said. “Personally, that’s why I joined as well.”

National Guard members are staffing the isolation facility with a team of ten medics to provide administrative support. The release said teams will rotate staff to provide 24/7 coverage at the facility.

People staying at the facility will be given baseline medical tests to check the individual’s need for care.

In addition to the Milwaukee-run isolation facility, Wisconsin National Guard members are helping staff two state-run voluntary isolation facilities in Madison and Milwaukee.

