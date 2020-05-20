Wisconsin National Guard has collected more than 50,000 specimens for COVID-19 testing

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin National Guard specimen collections teams collected another 5,500 specimens Tuesday, pushing the guard’s total collected for COVID-19 testing over 50,000.

According to a news release, the teams are comprised of more than 600 Citizens Soldiers and Airmen who established mobile testing sites all over the state.

The release said the 25 teams have now collected nearly 52,000 specimens.

Testing is ongoing at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, where nearly 4,750 specimens have been collected as of Wednesday.

There is also testing at Krueger Park and Telfer Park in Beloit, where the guard has collected over 1,500 samples since May 15.

