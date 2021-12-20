Wisconsin National Guard gives update on COVID-19 response

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin National Guard officials gave an update Monday on how the Guard is helping with Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response.

Officials said about 500 guard members are currently helping communities with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. They are also helping manage Wisconsin’s vaccine stockpiles.

About 60 guard troops are also serving in four state mental health facilities as nursing assistants.

Officials said the number of deployed troops has fluctuated since the start of the pandemic. At one point, over 1,400 troops were mobilized to help with testing, fill staff shortages, and assist medical examiners.

The Guard has administered about 1.2 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic and has helped administer over 230,000 COVID-19 vaccines statewide.

According to officials, the COVID-19 response represents the longest sustained domestic mobilization in Wisconsin National Guard history.

