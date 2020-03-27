Wisconsin National Guard colonel stripped of command duties

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin National Guard’s new commander has stripped a colonel of his duties.

The Guard announced Thursday that Col. James V. Locke has been relieved of command of the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee. The Guard said in a statement that Maj. General Paul Knapp lost confidence in Locke based on command climate, poor judgment and alleged misconduct.

The Guard is still trying to recover after federal investigators found officers under former Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar flouted protocols for investigating sexual assault. It’s unclear whether Knapp’s decision to relieve Locke is tied to that probe.

A Guard spokesman declined to comment.

