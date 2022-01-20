Wisconsin National Guard CNA training underway at Madison College

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. – The first wave of Wisconsin National Guard members training to become certified nursing assistants at Madison college will be ready for deployment by the end of this week.

Last week Governor Tony Evers announced plans to deploy more than 200 guard members to help with staffing shortages with nursing homes across the state.

The College’s Associate Dean of Nurses Dr. Lisa Marie Greenwood said the roughly 80 members taking the course are stepping up.

“They are very diligent, they are dedicated to the work and the mission that they have in front of them,” she said. “They’re embracing the curriculum with enthusiasm and are very highly engaged.”

Sgt. Andrew Hemadian is one of the program’s participants and said though he’s never done anything like this he feels proud to do the work.

“The pace is a little bit more intense but we’re all ready to take that on and push through it,” said Hemadian. “Honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better learning environment really and like a better staff to help teach us.”

Greenwood said the course is expedited and can be completed in just ten days meeting the federal requirement of a 75 hour training minimum for certification.

So far, about 50 Guard members who trained at another facility have been deployed in six nursing homes in Wisconsin.

Madison college will begin training their second wave of troops in February.

