Wisconsin National Guard assisting Madison Police on Sunday night

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard will be assisting the Madison Police Department in the downtown area Sunday night.

According to Madison police spokesman Joel Despain, the guard will be in the downtown area, but he could not confirm the number of guard members that will be assisting or the time that they would arrive.

Police said 75 businesses and restaurants on State Street were looted or suffered property damage Saturday night during riots and violence.

