Wisconsin musician Pat McCurdy set to perform virtual concert

MADISON, Wis. — August 15 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Wisconsin Union will present a live virtual performance by Milwaukee-based musician Pat McCurdy for the public to enjoy.

According to the news release, anyone who is interested in attending the free event can RSVP on the Wisconsin Union’s Facebook event. Officials said guests will receive a notification when the event starts after signing up.

“We’re bringing a Terrace tradition to people’s homes with a live concert by Wisconsin legend Pat McCurdy,” Wisconsin Union Music Advisor Courtney Byelich said. “While we cannot gather for live music on the Terrace right now, we are still committed to bringing folks some joy with music, providing student leadership opportunities, and supporting artists.”

McCurdy is a cabaret singer-songwriter, who has performed at the Memorial Union Terrace for more than 20 years, the release said.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in-person campus events are canceled through at least Aug. 17, officials said.

For more information about additional events and activities, visit the Wisconsin Union’s calendar.

