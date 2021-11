Wisconsin moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin football moves up three spots to No. 15 in the CFP rankings.

The Badgers are coming off a 35-7 win over Northwestern. Up next, Wisconsin hosts Nebraska. Kick-off set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.