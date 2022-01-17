Wisconsin moves up five spots to #8 in latest AP Top 25

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season the Badgers cracked the top ten in the AP Top 25.

Wisconsin moved up 5 spots to #8 in the country



Wisconsin moved up 5 spots to #8 in the country after last week’s 78-68 win over Ohio State. It’s UW’s highest ranking since week 7 of the 2020-21 season when they were also #8.



WWWWWWisconsin:

The Badgers are currently on a 6-game win streak with wins over Nicholls, Illinois State, Purdue, Iowa, Maryland, and Ohio State.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin travels to Northwestern on Tuesday for an 8:00 p.m. tip on BTN.

