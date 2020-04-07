Wisconsin moves forward with election despite virus concerns

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Voters in Wisconsin face a choice Tuesday of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday postponing the election for two months, the Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Republicans who said he didn’t have the authority to reschedule the race on his own.

The decision leaves Wisconsin as the only state with an election scheduled in April that is proceeding as planned.

An absentee ballot will only be counted if it is delivered in-person or postmarked by April 7. Election officials said to go to the post office to ensure ballots get postmarked so it can be counted.

Members of the National Guard will be serving as poll workers in the counties where they live. They won’t be at every polling place, but those who are working will be wearing civilian clothes. 2,500 National Guard members volunteered to fill the vacancies.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments