Wisconsin-Minnesota rail project receives $31.8 million DOT grant

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin-Minnesota passenger rail project has been selected to receive a $30 million federal grant.

According to a news release from the Department of Transportation, the joint Wisconsin-Minnesota Twin Cites-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Passenger Rail Project will receive $31.8 million in federal grants.

The release said the project will add an additional daily round-trip between the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Chicago, with points in-between as well.

“The expanded service provides a much-improved connection between the Midwest economic hubs of Minneapolis/St. Paul, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Chicago,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson in a statement. “Just as important is the enhanced service for residents in the many rural communities. They will have increased travel options, with better reliability and on-time performance.”

The grant received broad support from communities, stakeholders, business groups, state legislators and members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, according to the release.

Officials said the project will improve the existing route and make it more useful for communities and residents.

The state and Amtrak will need to provide $21.2 million in matching funds in order to accept the award.

More information on the TCMC can be found on its website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.