Wisconsin, Minnesota Border Battle ends with 2-2 tie

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Three periods was not enough for top-ranked Wisconsin and fifth-ranked Minnesota. The Border Battle ends in a 2-2 tie Saturday afternoon.

For every Gopher lead, the Badgers responded. Each time by Casey O’Brien who leads the nation with 19 goals.

The game went to a shootout where Minnesota won 3-2 in the eight round.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.