Wisconsin mayors call for DHS secretary to take emergency action, stop in-person voting

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was one of nine mayors from across Wisconsin who penned a letter Sunday asking the state’s top health leader to take action to stop in-person voting.

The mayors asked Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to take emergency measures to protect people from voting Tuesday during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“EVERY other state that faced this issue during the pandemic has crafted a solution that respects democracy and protected the health of their citizens. We must do the same,” the letter said.

They mayors recommended that every eligible voter should be able to mail-in their ballots, as Gov. Tony Evers asked the state legislature to decide during a special session Saturday. The session ended in just seconds.

The letter is signed by nine mayors from Milwaukee, Green Bay, Oshkosh, La Crosse, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, Madison and Viroqua.

