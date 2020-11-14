Wisconsin man charged with assaulting missing Missouri girl

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Wisconsin man with sexually assaulting a Missouri girl who went missing in September.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Nathan Nehs of Oconomowoc met the girl three years ago through an online gaming platform. He was 17; she was 11.

According to a criminal complaint, Nehs drove to Missouri on Sept. 16 to pick her up and take her back to Oconomowoc. The complaint says her phone was thrown in a sewer so no one could track her.

The complaint alleges he held her captive in his bedroom at his parents home for weeks before his parents found her and took her to police.

