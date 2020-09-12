Wisconsin man attempts to break push-up record in honor of fallen first responders

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Thoughts of the first responders who died on 9/11 weigh heavy on one Wisconsin man attempting to break a world record in honor of fallen police officers and firefighters.

Nate Carroll is attempting to break the record of most push-ups done in a 12-month period by completing 1.5 million.

On Saturday, Carroll put a good dent in his challenge by doing nine sets of 414 push-ups in honor of the 343 firefighters and 71 police officers who died on 9/11. Each set of push-ups was done at different police departments and fire stations in the greater Madison area.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 19 years,” Carroll said.

Nate completed 414 push-ups at @MadisonWIFire this morning. He’s doing that at 9 different locations in honor of first responders who died on 9/11. He’s attempting 1.5 million push-ups in 1 year to raise $1.5 million for the @Tunnel2Towers. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ShPJ6D2KXu — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) September 12, 2020



Carroll’s challenge is a part of something bigger. He’s attempting to raise $1.5 million for the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program.

“The foundation steps in if a firefighter or a police officer is killed in the line of duty and (leaves) behind a young family,” Carroll said. “The foundations steps in and pays off that mortgage so the family can stay in that home.”

Carroll said he does 4,000 push-ups every day to meet his goal.

“You got to have balance. You got to get up early and hit the floor often,” Carroll said. “I always remember that every push-up I do potentially earns $1 for the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.”

Carroll said it’s his way of thanking the many first responders in his own community.

“Any inconvenience or difficulty I have doing push-ups is nothing compared to what police officers, firefighters face in this country currently, especially if they’re killed in the line of duty,” Carroll said. “It’s nothing compared to what those families leave behind those heroes face.”

Carroll raised over $25,500 as of Saturday. Donations to Carroll’s campaign can be made here.

