Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor responds to riots happening across state

MADISON, Wis.–Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is calling for people to come together in response to the riots in the state Saturday night.

People are expressing very real pain, but unfortunately there are others who are exploiting that. Coming together is important, remaining safe is paramount. https://t.co/3FmUlHebkr — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) May 31, 2020



“People are expressing very real pain, but unfortunately there are others who are exploiting that. Coming together is important, remaining safe is paramount,” Barnes retweeted.

People in Madison started rioting just after 5 p.m. Milwaukee is on their second night of riots.

