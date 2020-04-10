Wisconsin Legislature to begin extraordinary session for coronavirus relief on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature is planning to begin an extraordinary session on Tuesday to take up coronavirus relief legislation.

The speaker of the Assembly and majority leader in the Senate made the announcement on Friday, saying a ballot will be circulated amongst members of the organizational committees on Monday to establish the session.

In a joint statement, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the legislation will allow Wisconsin to use millions of federal dollars in addition to $2 billion in coronavirus funding.

“We’re confident that this plan will make the necessary legislative changes to help Wisconsin deal with the extensive challenges from this public health crisis, while also protecting the integrity of our state budget,” the pair wrote.

Fitzgerald and Vos said they are continuing to work with Democrats on the legislation, but they have not released the full bill. Draft proposals showed potential cuts in spending and the suspension of a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

The two said they are still determining which day each chamber will conduct a session.

