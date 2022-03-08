Wisconsin Senate immediately gavels out of special session on state surplus

by Site staff

Wisconsin State Senate President Chris Kapenga immediately gavels out of a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers on March 8, 2022 (Courtesy: WDJT)

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-led Wisconsin State Senate has once again ended a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers after a handful of seconds, with the State Assembly expected to meet Tuesday afternoon.

The governor announced his plans for a special session to address how the state should handle its projected budget surplus — including his plan to send $150 “refund” checks to every Wisconsin resident — during his State of the State address last month. He issued an executive order the next day, officially creating the special session.

Evers’ order also called on the Legislature to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into K-12 education, provide more funding for the UW System, and create a family caregiver tax credit. Republicans responded by saying they’d rather use the money to give residents a tax cut next year.

Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly released a statement on the State Senate’s decision not to take up any of the legislation, calling it a “disingenuous waste of time.”

“Our legislature has done nothing for the past year, yet picked this moment to disrespect our schools, our teachers, families, and our taxpayers,” Dr. Underly said in her statement. “That is a nakedly political move that even those in support of these proposals understand. The legislature could have taken action to help schools by spending even a fraction of the historic, taxpayer-funded state surplus. But they did not; worse, they manufactured crises and wasted our time passing dead-end legislation instead of meeting the real needs of our learners.”

This is the latest special session called by the governor that the Legislature has taken no action on, previously immediately gaveling in and gaveling out without any debate for special sessions on unemployment, BadgerCare, public school funding, gun control, and police reform.

