Wisconsin Legislature seeks legal action against Gov. Evers’ extension of Safer at Home order

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announced Tuesday that the Wisconsin Legislature is pursuing legal action against Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the Safer at Home order.

According to a joint statement from Vos and Fitzgerald, the request for an injunction against the Safer at Home order has been filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Vos and Fitzgerald asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly, a move that would skip lower courts and get a final ruling sooner.

“The public outcry over the Safer at Home order continues to increase as positive COVID cases decrease or remain flat. There’s immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch’s statutory powers,” the legislators said in a joint statement. “Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process. Other Midwestern states with more confirmed cases, like Ohio, have set firm dates to begin a phased reopening far earlier than the Evers administration.”

In recent days, some demonstrators have voiced concerns over Evers’ extension of the order saying the month-long extension would harm small businesses throughout the state.

On Monday, Evers released a detailed plan with criteria that he said must be met before the state’s economy can safely reopen.

