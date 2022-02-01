Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus kicks off Black History Month

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s celebration for the start of Black History Month kicked off at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus in the rotunda for the ceremony.

This year’s theme is Black health and wellness. Evers said it was especially important when it comes to COVID-19.

The Legislative Black Caucus will host events geared toward entrepreneurship, education, mental health and criminal justice.

During the ceremony, Evers also noted Vel Phillips will be the first Black woman and first woman of color to have a statue at the Capitol after it was approved in 2021.

“Generations of kids will be able to look up at her statue and see a leader that looks like them,” he said. “And just as these kids dream of what their futures might look like and what great impact they’ll make on the world, it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to safeguard their future.”

