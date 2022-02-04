Wisconsin leaders honor Rosa Parks on Transit Equity Day

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin leaders on Friday celebrated the fourth-annual Transit Equity Day to commemorate what would have been Rosa Parks’ 109th birthday.

Parks, who was Black, refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama city bus to a white man in 1955, helping to spark the civil rights movement.

During an event Friday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said making sure everyone has access to affordable public transportation is one of her top priorities.

“Equity in public transportation is a top priority in the city of Madison,” she said. “We know that Metro Transit is a critical transportation for low-income and (Black and Indigenous people of color) communities, and yet those communities are not always well-served by transit here in Madison.”

The mayor also stressed the importance of bus rapid transit to reduce transit inequity in the city.

