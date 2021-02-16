Wisconsin lawmakers to debate array of bills ahead of Governor’s budget address on Tuesday

Naomi Kowles by Naomi Kowles

AMBER ARNOLD FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, left, talks with Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during the first 2021-22 legislative session in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new statewide mask order an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The Democrat Evers said in a video message Thursday that his priority is keeping people safe and that wearing a mask was the most basic way to do that.

The state Senate is scheduled to take up more than twenty bills in a floor session Tuesday in a jam-packed day at the state Capitol preceding Gov. Tony Ever’s budget address in the evening.

Many of the bills are reintroduced from the 2019-2020 session ending early last year, but several are comprised of key Covid-related measures after passing their committee hearings.

Key bills include legislation that would prohibit government officials from requiring Covid-19 vaccines and another that would limit public health powers mandating closures of public gatherings in places of worship.

Senate minority leader Janet Bewley said some of those provisions can expect clear vetoes from the Governor, should they pass both houses. Republican leadership in the Assembly, Senate and Joint Finance Committee all declined or didn’t respond to requests for interviews on Monday.

The Assembly is set to consider a bill with a late-added addition last week that would give about $540 million in state income tax relief to businesses using paycheck protection program (PPP) loans. While Republicans want to provide the state income tax breaks (already provided at a federal level) to all businesses with expenses covered by the loans, Democrats want to cap the tax breaks at businesses who’d received up to $250,000 in PPP loans. That would cover about 90% of the Wisconsin businesses who’d received PPP funding.

“Washington-style budgeting doesn’t have to balance, but Wisconsin does,” Assembly minority leader Gordon Hintz told News 3 Now on Monday. “Democrats are going to be proposing an amendment that caps the deduction and pours the savings into direct aid to businesses.”

The rest of the state income generated by businesses who are over the $250K cap (they would still get a deduction for up to $250,000 under the Democrats’ amendment) would be retargeted for additional relief for smaller businesses, Hintz said. A similar amendment failed at the committee level, and it’s unclear if Democrats will be able to garner enough Republican support for the amendment.

Other bills on the Senate floor Tuesday include:

A bill preventing the Department of Health Services and local health officials from requiring the Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, the DHS has said there are no plans to mandate the vaccine in Wisconsin, but by law can require a vaccination under a public health emergency order.

A bill preventing local public health officials from banning gatherings at places of worship in order to stop an infectious disease

A bill directing the DHS not to prioritize the incarcerated population for the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of when they would normally receive the vaccine

A bill that would allow dentists to administer Covid-19 and flu vaccinations

A bill that would require Gov. Evers to submit a plan to the legislature by February 28 that outlines when state employees can return to work in-person

A bill passed by the Assembly that would allow pharmacy technicians to administer Covid-19 vaccines

Governor’s Budget Address

The Governor has announced a few of his budgetary priorities ahead of Tuesday night’s address kicking off a long budget season where Republicans are expected to rewrite many of those priorities over the coming spring and summer. The governor’s list includes familiar measures rejected by Republicans in past budget cycles, including accepting federal dollars for Medicaid expansion and legalizing recreational marijuana.

Republican Sen. Duey Stroebel, who sits on the Joint Finance Committee, announced his opposition Monday to legalizing recreational marijuana in the state budget.

Republican leaders in the legislature have also opposed proposals to accept federal funding for Medicaid expansion in the past.

Covid-19 relief legislation: Status update

Some key Covid-19 relief measures that were agreed to in an original compromise bill between Republican leadership and the Governor’s office have now been introduced as twenty-two separate bills, awaiting hearings at a committee level with Democrats hopeful they can fast-track key compromise components from the last failed bill.

Earlier in February, Governor Tony Evers vetoed a relief package after Republican lawmakers went back on a compromise agreement.

