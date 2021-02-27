Wisconsin lawmakers respond to House passage of COVID relief package

MADISON, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil and Rep. Mark Pocan responded to the House’s passaged of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday morning.

According to Steil, the bill should be used to reopen schools, quicken vaccine distribution and help workers get back to their workplace.

“Of the billions of dollars included in this bill for education, none of it is tied to reopening and only five percent of this money will be spent this year,” Steil said. “Our country needs targeted relief, not a liberal wish list”

Rep. Mark Pocan took to Twitter to address the relief bill.

“We just passed COVID relief that gets checks to the American people, invests in vaccine distribution & testing, ensures schools have the resources to open safely, expands food assistance, protects frontline workers & raises the minimum wage. Lot more left to do—let’s do it,” Pocan wrote.

