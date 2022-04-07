Wisconsin lawmakers recognize April as Autism Awareness Month

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers at the Wisconsin State Capitol are recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month.

During an event on Wednesday, Senate President Roger Roth, Autism Society Affiliates in Wisconsin and a panel of autistic speakers shared their stories and discussed policy issues affecting individuals and families with autism.

“Neurodiversity means that all nervous systems are different. We all have different brains. We have different bodies. We have different needs. We are all special or none of us are. We are all normal or none of us are,” neurodiversity advocate Becky Aten said.

Roughly one in 44 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes ASD as a “developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.”

