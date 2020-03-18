Wisconsin lawmakers ask for emergency medical supplies

MADISON, Wis. — Seven members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation on Wednesday said the state was running “critically low” on needed medical equipment to combat the spread of the virus and asked the federal government for immediate help.

The lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to request respirators, surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns, coveralls and gloves from the national stockpile.

Everyone in the state’s delegation signed the letter except for Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner and Glenn Grothman, both Republicans. Their offices did not immediately return messages seeking comment on why they didn’t sign.

