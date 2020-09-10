Wisconsin lawmaker calls for full fee refund for UW students

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A Wisconsin lawmaker is pushing for the UW System to issue a full fee refund to students as COVID-19 cases continue to spike on college campuses around the state.

Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) issued the request the same day the University of Wisconsin-Madison switched to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

“My duty is to constituents and to Wisconsinites who have put their educational trust in our universities. With that, I urge our UW system, in the strongest of terms, to meet any impediment to our students’ choices of educational options and housing with a full, prompt refund.”

All in-person undergraduate, graduate and professional school group instruction is on hold for the UW-Madison from Thursday to Sept. 25. Students living in Sellery and Witte residence halls are also being quarantined for the next two weeks after several positive cases were confirmed in each dorm.

The state’s flagship university is located in Dane County, which is seeing a record-breaking number of positive cases. There were 456 confirmed cases reported on Wednesday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the vast majority of these new cases are affiliated with the University of Wisconsin.

The number of new cases from yesterday is 456. This is a dramatic increase. See our website for strategies to protect yourself and your family: https://t.co/wbYqXa6F94 pic.twitter.com/0008EJZL5e — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 10, 2020

Rep. Dittrich said that other UW System campuses are not fulfilling their promises of face-to-face instruction. Dittrich said the UW-Whitewater is allowing a limited number of student inside classrooms for in-person learning. The open seats are on a first come, first served basis. Those not making into the classroom are relegated to virtual learning, according to Dittrich.

“To do otherwise would mean committing a fraud upon those who have turned to our state universities in pursuit of a quality education.”

