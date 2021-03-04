Wisconsin launches toll-free hotline to help with COVID-19 vaccine info, appointments

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is rolling out a new hotline to help people learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and get help scheduling an appointment.

The toll-free number — (844) 684-1064 — will be staffed by people at a call center who will be able to help others find vaccine locations, get people registered, and answer medical questions about the vaccine.

“Learning about the vaccine, trying to find a location, and registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be stressful,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement announcing the new hotline. “Being able to talk directly to someone who can answer your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will go a long way to easing these concerns.”

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin DHS also launched a vaccine registry website, but officials say they recognize not everyone has access to the site, and the toll-free number will be able to fill those gaps.

“Access to the internet should not be a barrier to getting the vaccine,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “Those who are eligible and want the vaccine will be able to as supply allows, and we’re excited that this call center can help them do it.”

While more doses of the vaccine are becoming available, there is still not enough supply to meet demand, so health officials are asking people to be patient when it comes to scheduling an appointment.

Health officials say more than 1.5 million doses of COVID vaccines have been distributed so far in the state.

